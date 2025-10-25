Planners balance urban renewal, heritage in China

BEIJING, China, Oct 25 — Mayors and urban planners from home and abroad gathered in Zhengzhou, Henan province, this week to discuss balancing modernization with cultural heritage preservation, spotlighting innovative urban and tourism developments.

The four-day Global Mayors Dialogue Zhengzhou and the 2025 International Mayor’s Forum on Tourism highlighted practical approaches from cities worldwide, demonstrating how thoughtful urban renewal can preserve historical memory while boosting economic vitality. The event is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Zhuang Jianqiu, mayor of Zhengzhou, said on Friday that the city has transformed its old factories and blocks into cultural, art and entertainment areas, as well as expanded relics into public parks, to “integrate traditional memories into people’s daily lives”.

Once a rundown and chaotic area near Zhengzhou’s 3,600-year-old ancient city wall, Fuminli has been transformed into a vibrant cultural hot spot. Now home to cafes, bars, restaurants, captivating galleries and trendy brand stores, it attracts over a million tourists each year, according to him.

“We preserved the texture and layout of century-old streets and the fundamental architectural style of old Zhengzhou,” he said. “By implementing small-scale renovations and gradual updates, we maximized the preservation of urban memories and the city’s vibrant life, retaining a sense of nostalgia.”

New business models

He added that new business models and consumption scenarios were implemented to enhance the area’s vitality. The 30,000-square-meter complex of an abandoned chemistry factory was renovated into a modern tourism destination. The old soap production line equipment workshop was transformed into an immersive soap museum, and the large steel tanks once used for storing soap base oils were creatively converted into a rock and roll stage.

Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister from Ghana, emphasized that renewal involves not just physical restoration but also preserving spiritual and cultural heritage. He initiated a team to revive traditional construction tools and techniques.

Similarly, Maurizio Rasero, governor of Italy’s Asti province, highlighted preserving medieval and Roman era sites while making them accessible to tourists. A century-old factory in Italy has been converted into a commercial center with entertainment facilities, transforming from a dilapidated state into a civic recreation hub.

“We remain committed to a people-oriented approach, ensuring that disused modern urban buildings can be repurposed to enhance citizens’ daily lives,” he added.

The event drew around 300 participants, providing a platform to identify practical solutions to urban challenges and promote the sustainable development of global tourism.

