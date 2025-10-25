Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Guests attending the Global Mayors Dialogue Zhengzhou pose for a photo after watching a performance at the Shaolin Temple scenic area in Henan province on Thursday. HAO YUAN/XINHUA

CHINA DAILY

Planners balance urban renewal, heritage in China

Once a rundown and chaotic area near Zhengzhou’s 3,600-year-old ancient city wall, Fuminli has been transformed into a vibrant cultural hot spot. Now home to cafes, bars, restaurants, captivating galleries and trendy brand stores, it attracts over a million tourists each year, according to him.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 25 — Mayors and urban planners from home and abroad gathered in Zhengzhou, Henan province, this week to discuss balancing modernization with cultural heritage preservation, spotlighting innovative urban and tourism developments.

The four-day Global Mayors Dialogue Zhengzhou and the 2025 International Mayor’s Forum on Tourism highlighted practical approaches from cities worldwide, demonstrating how thoughtful urban renewal can preserve historical memory while boosting economic vitality. The event is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zhuang Jianqiu, mayor of Zhengzhou, said on Friday that the city has transformed its old factories and blocks into cultural, art and entertainment areas, as well as expanded relics into public parks, to “integrate traditional memories into people’s daily lives”.

Once a rundown and chaotic area near Zhengzhou’s 3,600-year-old ancient city wall, Fuminli has been transformed into a vibrant cultural hot spot. Now home to cafes, bars, restaurants, captivating galleries and trendy brand stores, it attracts over a million tourists each year, according to him.

“We preserved the texture and layout of century-old streets and the fundamental architectural style of old Zhengzhou,” he said. “By implementing small-scale renovations and gradual updates, we maximized the preservation of urban memories and the city’s vibrant life, retaining a sense of nostalgia.”

New business models

He added that new business models and consumption scenarios were implemented to enhance the area’s vitality. The 30,000-square-meter complex of an abandoned chemistry factory was renovated into a modern tourism destination. The old soap production line equipment workshop was transformed into an immersive soap museum, and the large steel tanks once used for storing soap base oils were creatively converted into a rock and roll stage.

Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister from Ghana, emphasized that renewal involves not just physical restoration but also preserving spiritual and cultural heritage. He initiated a team to revive traditional construction tools and techniques.

Similarly, Maurizio Rasero, governor of Italy’s Asti province, highlighted preserving medieval and Roman era sites while making them accessible to tourists. A century-old factory in Italy has been converted into a commercial center with entertainment facilities, transforming from a dilapidated state into a civic recreation hub.

“We remain committed to a people-oriented approach, ensuring that disused modern urban buildings can be repurposed to enhance citizens’ daily lives,” he added.

The event drew around 300 participants, providing a platform to identify practical solutions to urban challenges and promote the sustainable development of global tourism.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China’s top legislative body declares October 25 Taiwan Restoration Day

The country will organize commemorative activities in various forms to honor the historic event on this day, according to the decision adopted at the...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi outlines key tasks under 2030 modernization ambition

Xi highlighted that it is imperative to gain a deep understanding of both domestic and international situations, make solid efforts to achieve greater self-reliance...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China eyes technological self-reliance, new breakthroughs in 5-year plan

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which began on Monday, set out major objectives for the country's economic and social...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China-US economic, trade talks to be held in Malaysia

The Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Malaysia from Friday to Monday to hold economic...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China launches new communication technology test satellite

The Communications Technology Demonstrator 20 was built by another CASC subsidiary, China Academy of Space Technology, and is tasked with verifying multi-band high-speed satellite...

1 day ago

World

Trump will meet with Xi in South Korea, says White House

Trump has threatened to impose an extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November if China does not roll back its tightened restrictions on its rare earth...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China eyes global AI governance leadership ahead of 15th Five-Year Plan

China's unique ecosystem has supported this evolution through a number of vectors. China has developed a very strong talent pipeline with more than 77,000...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s financial sector mobilizes to support high-quality growth

The financial system significantly improved the quality and efficiency of its support for the real economy, expanding financing for technological innovation, small and micro...

2 days ago