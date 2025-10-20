Connect with us

CHINA DAILY

China, Thailand to enhance cooperation in intelligent rehabilitation – China Daily

Published

China and Thailand are set to strengthen cooperation in the intelligent rehabilitation sector, aiming to deepen integration across industry, academia, research and clinical application, as well as further accelerate technological innovation and industrial transformation on both sides, experts said at a forum in Shanghai.

Co-hosted by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST) and Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the China-Thailand Forum on Intelligent Rehabilitation Technology and Industry Development was held from Saturday to Sunday, with the theme of “Empowering the Future: China-Thailand Collaboration in Intelligent Rehabilitation Engineering”.

Drawing over 200 participants — including industry leaders, policymakers and renowned experts from both countries — the event provided a high-level platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration in the field of intelligent rehabilitation.

Over the course of the two-day event, experts engaged in in-depth discussions of hot topics, such as rehabilitation robotics, human-computer interaction, and cross-disciplinary innovation in intelligent rehabilitation. These discussions not only reflected the current progress in the sector, but also explored future trends and cooperation opportunities between the two nations.

The USST-NSTDA International Joint Laboratory of Intelligent Rehabilitation Engineering was also unveiled at the forum, which elevated the 17-year partnership between the two sides to a new strategic level.

The laboratory will serve as a core platform for pooling innovation resources from both countries, conducting joint technological research, and advancing the transformation of research outcomes into clinical applications.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand. As both countries work together to advance intelligent rehabilitation engineering, this cooperation is expected to benefit the broader global goal of improving rehabilitation solutions and quality of life for all.

