China, Russia mourn Raila as Kenya sets burial plan in motion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — China and Russia have joined the growing list of global powers paying tribute to former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday in Kochi, India, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Odinga’s death at the age of 80 has reverberated across Africa and the world, drawing messages of sympathy from leaders, diplomats, and citizens who hailed him as a visionary reformist, a symbol of democratic resilience, and a steadfast Pan-Africanist.

In Nairobi, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan expressed Beijing’s deep sorrow at the news, describing Odinga as “an old friend of the Chinese people” who played a vital role in fostering strong ties between China and Kenya.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga,” Ambassador Guo said in a statement.

“As an old friend of the Chinese people, he made significant contributions to advancing China–Kenya relations and promoting friendly exchanges between our two nations. Our sincere condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Odinga, who visited China several times over his decades-long career, was instrumental in strengthening Nairobi–Beijing cooperation, particularly during his tenure as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 — a period that saw major infrastructure partnerships take root under Kenya’s Vision 2030 development framework.

‘Outstanding Kenyan’

From Moscow, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kenya also issued a heartfelt condolence message, describing Odinga as an “outstanding and respected Kenyan and African statesman.”

“The Embassy of Russia extends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga — an outstanding and respected Kenyan and African statesman and political leader,” the statement read.

“A true veteran of Kenyan politics who dedicated his life to building his country’s national unity, democracy, and good governance. The Rt. Hon. R. Odinga is an inspiring example of selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Kenya.”

The twin messages from Beijing and Moscow underline Odinga’s stature as a continental figure whose influence extended well beyond Kenya’s borders.

Both China and Russia maintained longstanding relations with Odinga, who often emphasized Kenya’s strategic non-alignment and the importance of balanced partnerships with global powers.

Following the announcement of his passing, President William Ruto declared a seven-day period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.

The President also announced that the Government of India had offered to facilitate and cover the repatriation of Odinga’s remains to Kenya.

A high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — and including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), as well as parliamentary leaders and members of the Odinga family — has been dispatched to India to oversee the process.

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, describing him as “a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance.”