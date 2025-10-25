China’s top legislative body declares October 25 Taiwan Restoration Day

BEIJING, China, Oct 25 — China’s national legislature voted on Friday to designate October 25 as the Commemoration Day of Taiwan’s Restoration.

The country will organize commemorative activities in various forms to honor the historic event on this day, according to the decision adopted at the five-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislative body, which opened on Friday in Beijing.

In 1945, all Chinese, including compatriots in Taiwan, achieved the great victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War, which brought about Taiwan’s restoration to the motherland, the decision noted.

It highlighted that Taiwan’s restoration is compelling proof of the Chinese government’s recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan, and also a crucial part of the historical fact and legal chain that Taiwan is an integral part of China.

The decision was made in line with the Constitution, aiming to safeguard the achievements of the World Anti-Fascist War and the post-war international order, to demonstrate the firm will to uphold the one-China principle and defend national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and to strengthen the shared national memory of compatriots on both sides, it added.

1945 surrender

Shen Chunyao, director of the NPC Standing Committee’s Legislative Affairs Commission, said that on Oct 25, 1945, the ceremony to accept Japan’s surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei, marking the return of Taiwan and the Penghu Islands to China’s sovereign jurisdiction.

He revealed that in recent years, national lawmakers, political advisers and Taiwan compatriots proposed to establish the commemoration day.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the decision reflects the shared aspirations of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan. “We will take the establishment of the day as an opportunity to organize various commemorative events,” he added.

