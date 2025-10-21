Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PLA Spokesperson said the Australian's actions seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and risked causing maritime and air incidents/South China Morning Post

CHINA DAILY

China expels Australian warplane from airspace over Xisha Islands

The PLA Southern Theater’s Air Force spokesperson Li Jianjian said in a statement that on Sunday an Australian P-8A military aircraft illegally made the intrusion without approval from the Chinese government.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 21 — The People’s Liberation Army expelled an Australian warplane which intruded into the airspace over China’s Xisha Islands on Sunday, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Monday.

The PLA Southern Theater’s Air Force spokesperson Li Jianjian said in a statement that on Sunday an Australian P-8A military aircraft illegally made the intrusion without approval from the Chinese government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to track, monitor, take countermeasures and warn off the aircraft in accordance with regulations and the law, Li said.

The spokesperson said the Australian’s actions seriously infringed on China’s sovereignty and risked causing maritime and air incidents.

“We sternly warn the Australian side to immediately stop its infringements and provocations,” Li said. “The theater forces remain on high alert at all times and will firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.”

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China’s GDP momentum keeps growth on track

Economic activity picked up in September after softening in July and August, with industrial output up 6.5 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a...

9 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

International body for mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong with Kenya as Vice Chair

Heralded as the world's first intergovernmental body dedicated solely to mediation, the IOMed, championed by China and a broad coalition of nations, is primed...

22 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

German firms keen to invest more in China – China Daily

German direct investment in China reached 7.3 billion euros ($8.04 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with 6.5 billion euros for...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

2 new VTOL aircraft being developed

Engineers at the Aviation Industry Corp of China are working on at least two new types of new-energy aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China adds 22 sites to wetlands of national importance list

BEIJING — China has recently added 22 wetlands to its list of wetlands of national importance, bringing the total number to 80, according to...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Thailand to enhance cooperation in intelligent rehabilitation – China Daily

China and Thailand are set to strengthen cooperation in the intelligent rehabilitation sector, aiming to deepen integration across industry, academia, research and clinical application,...

18 hours ago

World

Australia accuses China of ‘unsafe’ military jet manoeuvres

There was no damage to Australia's P-8A aircraft and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday's encounter.

19 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Resolution 2758 on the Taiwan issue: Reaffirming principle amid renewed power plays

When the UN was established in 1945, China was represented by the Republic of China. After the founding of the PRC in 1949, the...

4 days ago