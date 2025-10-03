China condemns US veto in UN of Gaza ceasefire resolution

BEIJING, China, Oct 3 — China has condemned the United States’ recent veto of the Gaza ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said at Wednesday’s General Assembly — which was convened in response to the recent Security Council veto in order to address the escalating crisis in Gaza and consider the next steps for peace and accountability — that the US had abused its veto power.

He said that if the US had not repeatedly abused its veto, the Security Council’s response to the Gaza crisis would have been more effective, and if Washington had not offered unconditional protection to Israel, Security Council resolutions and international law would not have been violated so recklessly.

On Sept 18, the US vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council for the sixth time. The resolution called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of hostages. Although 14 of the 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the draft resolution, the measure was blocked by the US veto.

The US representative said his delegation vetoed the resolution because it “failed to condemn Hamas and it failed to recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, amongst other serious defects”.

‘Veto not a privilege’

UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock told the 193-member organ that “a raised hand”, “a simple ‘no'” may appear routine when a permanent member of the Security Council casts a veto, but the impact is anything but ordinary.

“A veto can extinguish hope for those trapped in conflict. It falls hardest on those who turn to the United Nations for peace, for relief, for a path out of suffering, for hope. And when it results in constant blockages, it can damage the credibility of this whole institution,” Baerbock said.

“The veto is not a privilege. It’s a responsibility, entrusted to five nations to be exercised rarely in the spirit of peace and security for all,” Baerbock said.

Fu said the tragedy in Gaza must not continue, and an immediate and lasting ceasefire is needed. He added that China welcomes all efforts to de-escalate the current situation.

History has repeatedly shown that military means cannot resolve the conflict, and that no country’s security can be built on the insecurity of others. The ongoing war has already claimed the lives of more than 66,000 people in Gaza, and prolonging the violence will only bring more deaths and hatred, Fu said.

China urged Israel, as the occupying power, to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, restore full access for humanitarian aid, and support relief efforts by the UN and other agencies.

Fu said the two-state solution is the only viable path, stressing that Gaza and the West Bank are integral Palestinian territory and that postwar arrangements must be “Palestinians governing Palestine”. He called for concrete, irreversible steps toward this goal and opposition to unilateral measures.

Gaza

Meanwhile, organizers of a flotilla heading toward Gaza said on Thursday that Israeli forces had stopped 39 boats carrying foreign activists and aid.

The organizers denounced Israel’s action as a “war crime”. They said the military used aggressive tactics, including the use of water cannon, but that no one was harmed.

The flotilla’s progress across the Mediterranean Sea garnered international attention as nations including Turkiye, Spain and Italy sent boats or drones in case their nationals required assistance.

Italy and Greece urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday to ensure the safety of the flotilla participants.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation on Wednesday following the detention of two Colombians in the flotilla. Israel has not had an ambassador in Colombia since last year.

Spain summoned Israel’s top representative in Madrid on Thursday. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that 65 Spaniards were traveling with the flotilla.

Agencies and Pan Jie in Beijing contributed to this story.

