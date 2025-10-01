Connect with us

State Councilor Shen Yiqin attends the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China awards 50 expats for contributions to the nations development

State Councilor Shen Yiqin presented the Friendship Award to the honorees at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

BEIJING, China, Oct 1 — China on Tuesday conferred the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award on 50 foreign experts working in the country in recognition of their contributions to the nation’s development.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Shen extended congratulations to the laureates and expressed sincere greetings and heartfelt thanks to all foreign experts and their families for their support.

She noted that foreign experts, working hand in hand with the Chinese people, have made significant contributions to advancing Chinese modernization and promoting friendship and cooperation between China and the rest of the world, which will always be remembered.

As China maps out its economic and social development plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, she said the country has firm confidence and ample capability to achieve long-term, stable growth and bring new momentum and opportunities to the world.

Shen emphasized that China will remain committed to high-standard opening-up, actively promote innovation-driven cooperation, and deepen reforms in talent-development systems and mechanisms. More high-caliber overseas talent will be welcomed to work, innovate and start businesses in China, she added.

Shen also expressed the hope that foreign experts would fully leverage their expertise in the great endeavor of Chinese modernization and join hands with the Chinese people to write a new chapter of mutual learning and common development between China and the world.

James Healy, an international communication expert and a senior editor at China Daily, is among the winners of the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award. Known for his concise yet vivid writing style, Healy offers incisive interpretations of China’s proposals and wisdom.

2,000 awardees since 1991

The Friendship Award is the highest honor to commend foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to China’s modernization drive. Since its establishment in 1991, more than 2,000 foreign experts have received the award.

Gordon Trimble, one of the recipients of this year’s award, is now a professor at Fujian Hwa Nan Women’s College. From his great-grand aunt to himself, four generations of his family have devoted their efforts to promoting the development of science and education in Fujian province.

Trimble’s great-grand aunt Lydia Trimble founded the predecessor of Pingtan Experimental Primary School in 1908, while his grandfather Garnet Trimble practiced medicine in Nanping, Fujian, for 14 years following in his aunt’s footsteps.

Trimble recalled how his father had returned to China in 1989, carrying old photographs in search of long-lost friends. His father, who was born in China, had left for the United States in 1927 at the age of 12.

When asked why his father still felt such a deep bond with China after so many years abroad, Trimble explained that one difference lies in language: people born in China learn Chinese as their first language, while those born in the US learn English — even if they may look very Chinese.

