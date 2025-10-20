China adds 22 sites to wetlands of national importance list

BEIJING — China has recently added 22 wetlands to its list of wetlands of national importance, bringing the total number to 80, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA).

The new additions reflect China’s continued commitment to strengthening wetland conservation in recent years, including the implementation of its first specialized law on wetland protection, a milestone in its ecological protection efforts.

To date, China is home to 82 wetlands recognized as internationally important and 22 international wetland cities. Meanwhile, the country has added or restored more than 1 million hectares of wetlands nationwide.

Looking ahead, the NFGA said it will further promote wetland restoration and monitoring efforts to enhance the quality and stability of wetland ecosystems.