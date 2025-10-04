Connect with us

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong speaks during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza at United Nations headquarters on August 10, 2025 in New York.

China, 27 countries oppose unilateral coercive measures at UN

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 4 — China, on behalf of a cross-regional group of 28 member states, on Friday delivered a joint statement at the Third Committee of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, calling for the immediate and complete removal of unilateral coercive measures (UCMs).

The statement, delivered on behalf of countries including Belarus, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Pakistan and Russia, warned that UCMs have become a major source of instability and disorder in the international system.

“As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, the international community must remain clear-headed, strengthen unity and cooperation, and firmly curb and stop such unlawful practices,” said Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Fu stressed that developing countries and their populations continue to fall victim to unilateral coercive measures, “which violate the principle of sovereign equality and cooperation, interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, disregard the UN Charter and undermine the foundation of multilateralism and international rule of law”.

Fu stated that unilateral sanctions severely hinder countries’ ability to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Despite the global call to urgently lift UCMs, the imposition of these illegal measures continue to cause devastating, sometimes even life-threatening consequences, to targeted countries and their peoples,” Fu added.

“UCMs, coupled with secondary sanctions and over-compliance, exacerbate existing humanitarian and economic challenges, gravely affect the stability of the global production and supply chains, as well as food, energy and financial security, and seriously undermine the world economic order and the efforts of the countries concerned to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Fu.

Fu emphasized that UCMs “violate fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, health, education and development”.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures has repeatedly reported that such sanctions have led to shortages of essential health care services, medicines and energy supplies, disproportionately harming vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly, said Fu.

Fu also expressed concern that unilateral coercive measures and over-compliance have limited affected countries’ access to investment, technology, international exchanges in culture, sports, travel, people-to-people exchanges, and transport, including civil aviation.

The statement welcomed the 2025 Ministerial Declaration of the Group of 77 and China, which reaffirmed that coercive economic measures against developing countries do not contribute to peace, development or dialogue among nations.

The 28 countries urged “certain western states” to “heed the just calls of the international community, honor their commitments to the UN Charter and international law, and immediately, unconditionally and completely lift all unilateral coercive measures.”

In a separate speech delivered during the general debate of the Third Committee, Fu also outlined China’s proposals, including the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative. He stated these proposals “reflect the universal aspirations for peace, justice and progress” and “offer Chinese wisdom and solutions for strengthening and improving global governance.”

Looking ahead, Fu said China will continue to promote women’s empowerment, eliminate discrimination, and support the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.

China is committed to working with all parties to address global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, refugees, food security, and the governance of emerging fields like digital technology and artificial intelligence, said Fu.

“China will always remain a force for peace, stability and progress in the world,” Fu said, adding that China stands ready to work with all countries to uphold the UN’s authority, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, safeguard fairness and justice, and build a world of prosperity and well-being for all.

