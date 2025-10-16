Connect with us

Chaotic scenes in Parliament as Raila supporters attempt to force their way in

Raila’s supporters attempted to climb over the gates, chanting liberation songs and wailing uncontrollably.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Chaos broke out outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Thursday as mourners tried to force their way into the compound as they waited for the arrival of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body.

The situation turned chaotic mid-morning when thousands of supporters, who had gathered along Parliament Road, breached the razor-wire barriers along City Hall way.

They attempted to climb over the gates, chanting liberation songs and wailing uncontrollably.

Security officers struggled to contain the surging crowd, as mourners pushed and shoved to get closer to the entrance.

Others were seen pushing the gate in an attempt to break it down and gain access to the parliament precincts.

