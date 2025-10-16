Connect with us

Chaotic scenes as police lob teargas to disperse Raila supporters in Kasarani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Thursday afternoon as police lobbed teargas to disperse supporters of the late Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after they attempted to occupy seats reserved for dignitaries in the VIP section shortly after Odinga’s body arrived at the venue.

Before the start of the main event when hundreds of supporters pushed through barriers, insisting on sitting in the high-profile area.

Security officers swiftly moved in to restore order, forcibly ejecting the crowd from the terraces and the field.

The situation quickly turned chaotic as police officers battled to control the surging masses.

In the ensuing melee, no one was spared including journalists who were caught up in the scuffle and ordered out of restricted areas.

