Raila supporters at JKIA

Kenya

Chaos at JKIA as crowds overwhelm security during Raila’s arrival

Chaos erupted at JKIA as crowds overran security during the arrival of Raila Odinga’s body. The planned state reception by President Ruto was disrupted amid the commotion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – The state reception for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) descended into chaos as supporters thronged the airport, overwhelming security personnel.

President William Ruto, who was scheduled to lead the reception of Raila’s body, was unable to do so as the crowds became unruly.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries were also not visible amid the commotion.

Supporters surrounded Raila’s casket, leaving military personnel on the ground largely unable to control the situation.

Efforts by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to calm the crowd were unsuccessful, with mourners continuing to mill around the casket.

