Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Cameroon opposition leader to face legal action over election unrest, government says

Tchiroma Bakary insists he won the election, a claim dismissed by Biya’s ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM).

Published

Cameroon’s Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji says opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary will face legal action over allegations he incited “violent post-election demonstrations”.

At least four protesters have been killed during clashes between security forces and opposition supporters since Cameroon’s election on 12 October, with 92-year-old President Paul Biya winning an eighth consecutive term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tchiroma Bakary insists he won the election, a claim dismissed by Biya’s ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM).

Violent crackdowns by police and security officers on protesters have alarmed the international community, with the UN, African Union and EU calling for restraint.

On Tuesday, Nji accused Tchiroma Bakary of organising what he said were “illegal” protests leading to the loss of lives, and also criticised him for declaring victory in the election.

He added that Tchiroma Bakary’s “accomplices responsible for an insurrectionary plan” will also face legal action.

Paul Biya, who came to power in 1982 and is now the world’s oldest head of state, won the 12 October election with 53.7% of the vote, compared to 35.2% for Tchiroma Bakary, according to Cameroon’s Constitutional Council.

Tchiroma Bakary is yet to respond to the government’s decision to try him, but he had previously told the BBC that he would not accept a stolen vote – and that he was not afraid of being arrested.

On election result day, he said armed men opened fire on protesters assembled near his residence in Garoua, fatally wounding at least two civilians.

On Tuesday, the interior minister revealed that an investigation would be launched into violent incidents before and after the announcement of the election results.

“During these attacks, some of the criminals lost their lives,” he said, without providing a specific number of protesters who have been killed in the clashes.

Nji added that several members of the security forces also sustained serious injuries.

Although Nji insisted the situation nationwide was now under control, protesters remain active in some parts of the country, especially in Douala and Garoua, where demonstrators mounted roadblocks on Tuesday, and burnt tyres on the streets.

Analysts warn the post-electoral violence could plunge the country into a political crisis.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

The 92-year-old president who never loses

The official outcome, victory for Biya with 53.7%, ahead of Tchiroma Bakary on 35.2%, came as both a shock and yet, for many Cameroonians,...

23 hours ago

Africa

Cameroon’s 92-year-old president wins controversial eighth term

Biya thanked voters for "once again" trusting him.

23 hours ago

Africa

Four killed in Cameroon protests as results due in contested election

The regional governor, Samuel Dieudonné Diboua, said police posts had come under attack and security forces had defended themselves.

2 days ago

World

World’s oldest president Paul Biya to seek eighth term

His decision to go for an eighth term came after "numerous and insistent" calls by people from all regions in Cameroon and the diaspora.

July 14, 2025

World

US cuts visa validity for applicants from three African countries

The US Department of State says nearly all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of the three countries will now be single-entry and...

July 11, 2025

Special Report

Ukraine war boosts Africa’s humanitarian emergency: UN official

Libreville,  May 31 – The war in Ukraine is heaping further pressure on Africa’s fast-growing population of vulnerable people, a UN refugee official says....

May 31, 2022

World

Lake Chad force says has killed 30 ‘terrorists’

N’Djamena, May 30 – A multinational force policing the troubled Lake Chad basin said on Monday it had killed more than 30 ‘jihadists’ in...

May 30, 2022

World

In Cameroon’s arid north, climate stress boosts ethnic strife

Maroua, Mar 2 – Their homes are a scattering of huts made of branches and dry leaves that seem to almost dissolve into the...

March 2, 2022