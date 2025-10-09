Connect with us

Burale Sues Alex Mwakideu and Ex-Wife for Sh20mn Over Defamation

He claims the video depicted him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual, allegations he describes as malicious.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Pastor and motivational speaker Robert Burale has filed a Sh20 million defamation suit against radio presenter Alex Mwakideu and his former wife Rozina Mwakideu over a YouTube interview he claims damaged his reputation.

According to court documents filed at the Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Court, Burale says the interview titled “My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale” was published on October 4, 2025, on Alex Mwakideu TV and portrayed him in a false and damaging manner.

He claims the video depicted him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual, allegations he describes as malicious, unfounded, and intended to destroy his reputation as a pastor and public figure.

Burale accuses Alex of professional negligence, saying the broadcaster failed to verify the allegations or seek his side of the story before airing the content.

He further faults him for urging viewers to share widely,which he says worsened the spread of defamatory claims.

The suit cites several portions of the interview which Burale argues subjected him to public ridicule, emotional distress, and reputational harm, ultimately affecting his ministry and livelihood.

He is asking the court to issue a mandatory and permanent injunction compelling the removal of the video and related posts, a public apology, and an appeal for deletion of all re-uploads.

He is also seeking general and aggravated damages totaling KSh 20 million, as well as the costs of the suit and any other relief the court may deem appropriate.

The court papers also refer to an October 7, 2025, broadcast on Radio 47, during which Alex reportedly distanced himself from some of the remarks made in the interview.

Rozina and Alex Mwakideu are named as the first and second defendants, respectively. The case has been certified as urgent and both defendants are yet to file their responses.

