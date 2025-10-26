Khalwale warns against state interference in Malava poll as he backs rival party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale has cautioned government operatives and political actors against using intimidation or state machinery to influence the Malava parliamentary by-election, saying development should not be tied to partisan interests.

Khalwale was responding to growing tension in the constituency following allegations that President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, had coerced chiefs and security officials to rally support for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate, David Ndakwa, over the Democratic Action Party of Kenya’s (DAP-K) Seth Panyako.

“We don’t want development because of a by-election. We need development because of the votes we gave President William Ruto in 2022,” Khalwale said on Saturday.

“Whether we vote for the person the president wants or the person we want, it is us you will still need votes from in 2027 when things get tough. Those telling you to prefer one candidate over another are misleading you. You will need all of us in 2027 to succeed.”

Khalwale, who is a UDA member, has thrown his weight behind former Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako, openly defying the party.

The Malava by-election has attracted heightened political attention, with rival factions within Kenya Kwanza and the opposition both seeking to assert their influence in the contest.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Malava Constituency by-election is scheduled for Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The vote is shaping up to be a major test of the ruling UDA’s political strength in Western Kenya — a region the party has been keen to consolidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.