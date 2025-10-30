Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Former Kenya Sevens Rugby Player Alex Olaba as High Court Upholds Six-Year Jail Term

The court ruled that Olaba’s conviction was properly founded, citing evidence including recorded conversations and a down payment of Sh10,000, with a promise to pay Sh100,000 upon completion of the crime.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Former Kenya Sevens rugby player Alex Olaba has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court dismissed his appeal, upholding his six-year prison sentence for attempting to kill a witness in a high-profile gang-rape case.

The court ruled that Olaba’s conviction was properly founded, citing evidence including recorded conversations and a down payment of Sh10,000, with a promise to pay Sh100,000 upon completion of the crime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I found from the evidence that PW2 met PW3 and discussed the commission of the offence, which had been previously discussed with the appellant. PW3 was a police officer acting as a hitman,” the court noted.

The judge also observed that the trial court had duly considered Olaba’s submissions and mitigation before sentencing. “The sentence in all counts to run concurrently is fair,” the ruling concluded.

Olaba’s sentencing marks a significant blow to the former rugby star, whose case has drawn widespread attention both in sports circles and the public domain.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Engineer commits suicide in Kisumu after visiting KRA offices

Unverified reports indicate that the deceased had been slapped with a Sh300 million tax demand by KRA.

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tourism Federation Raises Concerns Over New KWS Park Fee Payment System

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) which represents the interests of the mainstream private sector associations in Kenya’s tourism industry,...

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya’s largest forest ecosystem.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Stops Police Recruitment, Declares NPSC Lacks Power to Hire Officers

Justice Hellen Wasilwa stated that the power to recruit, train, assign, suspend, and dismiss police officers lies exclusively with the National Police Service —...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Online Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls Rising in Kenya, New Reports Warn

Many victims face victim-blaming, corruption, and weak law enforcement, while outdated laws fail to address new digital harms.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Moves to Stabilise Health System with New Treasury-Health Financing Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government has moved to lock in long-term funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after the National Treasury and...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NHIF left Sh10bn Debt crippling Hospitals, Duale Tells MPs

He said the Cabinet had resolved to prioritise settlement of the smaller debts first.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

Her body was discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

19 hours ago