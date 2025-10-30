Blow to Former Kenya Sevens Rugby Player Alex Olaba as High Court Upholds Six-Year Jail Term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Former Kenya Sevens rugby player Alex Olaba has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court dismissed his appeal, upholding his six-year prison sentence for attempting to kill a witness in a high-profile gang-rape case.

The court ruled that Olaba’s conviction was properly founded, citing evidence including recorded conversations and a down payment of Sh10,000, with a promise to pay Sh100,000 upon completion of the crime.

“I found from the evidence that PW2 met PW3 and discussed the commission of the offence, which had been previously discussed with the appellant. PW3 was a police officer acting as a hitman,” the court noted.

The judge also observed that the trial court had duly considered Olaba’s submissions and mitigation before sentencing. “The sentence in all counts to run concurrently is fair,” the ruling concluded.

Olaba’s sentencing marks a significant blow to the former rugby star, whose case has drawn widespread attention both in sports circles and the public domain.