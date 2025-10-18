Ben Agina: Rest well, Baba. The son of Gem salutes you!

6 October, 3:28 pm remains etched in my mind. It was the last time I heard his voice. The call was fleeting—barely twenty seconds—yet it carried the weight of years: friendship, trust, unspoken gratitude. I had phoned to say I had not seen him for a while. In that warm, familiar Dholuo tone, he said, “Jamasawa (son of Gem), a nam chumbi (I’m at the coast), ok awinj maber, kaduogo Nairobi manya.” Then, in English: “Son of Gem, I’m at the coast. I’m unwell, but when I come back to Nairobi, please look for me.” Simple, gentle, full of promise. That was Raila—a man of grace and boundless hope—whose presence lingered long after the line went silent.

I first came to know Baba in 1996, during his initial bid for the presidency. From the very first assignment, I saw a leader curious yet calm, bold yet deeply humane; a man whose charisma could light up a room and whose humility disarmed even his fiercest critics. At the time, I covered his political activities alongside the prolific journalist, the late Ochieng Sino. After Sino’s passing, the transition to my taking over the beat was seamless; Raila had already built trust in me. Throughout my coverage, he struck me as kind, engaging and remarkably grounded.

As the relationship deepened, I gradually became his de facto official reporter at a local daily. He often shared headline leads and exclusive insights, trusting my judgement and professionalism. Through this close association, I earned credibility among his family and key supporters, establishing myself as a reliable political journalist. Jakom trusted me so deeply that, at times, he shared sensitive information destined for senior officials in government—and I was among the few he relied on to deliver such messages. That level of confidence remains one of the greatest honours of my career. Those messages and moments will stay with me to the grave.

As his point man on electoral matters in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Raila entrusted me with critical assignments that demanded discretion and diligence. In one instance, he nominated Velma Maumo—now Legal Adviser to Siaya County Governor James Orengo—and me to represent the Azimio coalition in observing the printing of ballot papers in Athens, Greece. The mission underscored his confidence in my integrity and commitment to safeguarding electoral credibility. That trust was further cemented when he asked me to gather intelligence on electoral issues and report directly to him. I vividly recall a moment when a Siaya MP brought him sensitive information about the electoral body. His first question was whether the MP had already shared it with me. That single question spoke volumes about the depth of trust Jakom had in me—trust built over time through loyalty, honesty and shared purpose.

I cannot forget the days he would find me at his elder daughter Rosemary’s house in Lavington. He would join us with his usual warmth, exchanging pleasantries, sharing stories and laughing with that unmistakable charm. When it was time to leave, he would gently remind us that duty called—smiling as he said he had to attend to “other national matters”. Those simple moments reflected the ease, humility and humanity that defined him beyond politics.

When he learnt that I was marrying the daughter of his childhood friend, the late Apollo Ndeda of Makasembo in Kisumu, he was genuinely delighted. As a father figure, he said he had an obligation to donate a cow for my marriage—and, true to his word, he honoured that promise in cash. The gesture, simple yet profound, spoke to a man generous, grounded and guided by deep cultural and personal values.

It is a déjà vu moment for me that Raila will be laid to rest on the very day I buried my mother. Life has a way of circling back in moments we least expect—moments heavy with memory and meaning.

As I bid farewell to a mentor, a leader and a father figure, I do so with profound gratitude for the journey we shared. Go well, Jakom. Your wisdom, warmth and enduring spirit will live in our hearts.

Rest well, Baba. The son of Gem salutes you.