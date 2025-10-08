Connect with us

CHINA DAILY

Beijing and Seoul vow to strengthen cooperation

China hopes to work with the ROK to enhance mutual trust, avoid disruptions and deepen cooperation, thus contributing to each other’s success and to the region’s peace, stability and development, Wang said during Tuesday’s phone conversation.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 8 –Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with his Republic of Korea counterpart Cho Hyun on Tuesday as the two countries vowed to further consolidate bilateral ties.

It was the second interaction between the two foreign ministers in less than a month. Cho visited China in September and met with Wang in Beijing.

The two countries are important neighbors and close cooperative partners, Wang said, adding that China has always valued its ties with the ROK.

The ROK is the host of this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which will begin on Oct 31, and China is the host of next year’s meeting.

Noting the fact, Wang said that he hopes both sides will support each other, further build consensus among all parties and strengthen unity and collaboration.

Both sides should safeguard the international trade system, uphold multilateralism and advance the process of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, Wang added.

Cho said his country attaches great importance to ties with China, and will do all it can to develop the ties.

He voiced the hope that the ROK will take the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting as an opportunity to promote high-level interaction with China and deepen exchanges and cooperation.

China and the ROK, which established diplomatic relations in 1992, enjoy robust exchanges in trade and other fields.

China is the ROK’s largest trading partner, the largest market for the ROK’s exports and the largest source of imports for the ROK, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

