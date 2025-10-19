Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper: Rosemary Odinga

Rosemary said her father’s influence went beyond politics and into the realm of personal transformation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Rosemary Odinga has delivered an emotional tribute to her late father Raila, describing him as a visionary leader who instilled in his family and the nation a duty to unite, think boldly, and work for the good of the entire African continent.

Addressing thousands of mourners, among them President William Ruto, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure, and visiting heads of state, Rosemary said her father’s influence went beyond politics and into the realm of personal transformation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is very hard for us as a family. Our father believed in us, listened keenly to what we had to say, taught us to think broadly, find solutions and work with others. Our father taught us to love our country and the whole continent of Africa,” she stated.

She said Raila Odinga’s lifelong commitment to collaboration was not merely a political strategy, but a core principle he passed down to his children and those who worked with him.

“That is what he did. He worked with others. And because of that, we will continue to work together and to work with others, because that was his legacy,” she said.

Rosemary used the platform to call on Kenyans to honour her father’s memory through personal and national renewal to entrench his political ideals.

“Today, I want to urge all of you who are here and those watching on screens from wherever they might be, to look within you and search for what makes you better and what makes you stronger. Because when we do that, we will honour what Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper,” she eulogized.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila nephew Jaramogi Oranga lightens burial with Uhuru’s ‘porridge’ joke

Oranga — the son of Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Oranga, Raila’s sister — captured the crowd’s attention with a mix of nervous honesty and humor,...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why it took Canterbury’s intervention for Raila to be baptized

Bishop Kodia recalled that Raila’s baptism almost failed to take place because a white priest objected to the traditional name chosen by his father,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’m ready to come back home: Winnie Odinga during Raila funeral

Winnie who was overwhelmed by emotion chose to thank mourners who had shown immense love for her father.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga Junior: My Father Taught Kenyans to Understand the Constitution

According to Junior, his father’s life was defined by a relentless love for Kenya and an unshakable belief in justice and equality.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Honour Raila by not beating your wives and husbands,’ Retired Bishop tells mourners

Bishop Wasonga, who delivered the homily during the national farewell service at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), reminded mourners...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s final flight home: KQ crew’s emotional in-flight tribute

Captain Saviemaria Ondego, who commanded the Nairobi-bound flight carrying Odinga’s body, hailed the late statesman’s lifelong commitment to peace and his enduring dedication to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga funeral service underway in Bondo ahead of burial

President William Ruto, the chief guest, is joined former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, opposition leaders, and thousands of mourners at the ceremony, which precedes...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Uhuru, Obasanjo at Raila funeral service in Bondo

The Head of State was accompanied by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nigeria’s former President Olúṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ.

3 hours ago