Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper: Rosemary Odinga

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Rosemary Odinga has delivered an emotional tribute to her late father Raila, describing him as a visionary leader who instilled in his family and the nation a duty to unite, think boldly, and work for the good of the entire African continent.

Addressing thousands of mourners, among them President William Ruto, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure, and visiting heads of state, Rosemary said her father’s influence went beyond politics and into the realm of personal transformation.

“It is very hard for us as a family. Our father believed in us, listened keenly to what we had to say, taught us to think broadly, find solutions and work with others. Our father taught us to love our country and the whole continent of Africa,” she stated.

She said Raila Odinga’s lifelong commitment to collaboration was not merely a political strategy, but a core principle he passed down to his children and those who worked with him.

“That is what he did. He worked with others. And because of that, we will continue to work together and to work with others, because that was his legacy,” she said.

Rosemary used the platform to call on Kenyans to honour her father’s memory through personal and national renewal to entrench his political ideals.

“Today, I want to urge all of you who are here and those watching on screens from wherever they might be, to look within you and search for what makes you better and what makes you stronger. Because when we do that, we will honour what Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper,” she eulogized.