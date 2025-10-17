‘Baba never bought loyalty’: Bishop Kodia’s powerful rebuke of handout politics stirs crowd at Raila State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Bondo Anglican Bishop Prof. David Kodia delivered a fiery sermon during the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga on Friday, condemning what he termed the entrenched “culture of handouts” in Kenya’s politics and urging leaders to emulate Odinga’s conviction-driven leadership.

Speaking before thousands of mourners at Nyayo National Stadium, Bishop Kodia praised Odinga’s integrity, humility, and service to the nation, describing him as a leader who “won hearts through persuasion and principle, not the power of the wallet.”

“Baba never used the power of money to intimidate people or lure followers,” Bishop Kodia said to resounding applause.

“He used the power of persuasion—the power of the word. Today, we have bad manners among our politicians. They have taught our people the culture of handouts, where one is only seen in terms of what they can give.”

He lamented the moral decay in Kenya’s political culture, saying loyalty and support were now too often bought rather than earned through ideas, service, or integrity. Kodia challenged leaders to use their authority to “correct, rebuke, and encourage,” as Odinga had done throughout his decades in public life.

“The power we are given is to make the world a better place,” he said. “Raila used his power effectively—to proclaim freedom, to liberate people from fear, and to inspire courage among Kenyans.”

‘A man at peace’

Reflecting on a recent personal encounter, Bishop Kodia revealed he had shared breakfast with Raila and Mama Ida Odinga barely a month before his passing, describing the ODM leader as “a man at peace with himself and with God.”

“I saw a humble servant who was ready to meet his Maker at any time,” he said. “He remained deeply connected to the church and committed to the values of justice, peace, and unity.”

The bishop also called for moral renewal and unity among Kenyans, warning against tribalism and corruption that continue to divide the nation.

“Kenya is too small to be subdivided into tribes and regions,” he declared.

“Let us see ourselves first as Kenyans, not as members of tribes or classes. If there is anyone here—be it a governor, MCA, or anyone else—who has looted this country, you have a chance to turn around.”

Bishop Kodia commended President William Ruto for honouring Odinga with a state service, saying no leader was more deserving of national recognition.