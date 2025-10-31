Connect with us

Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli/FILE

World

Atwoli Urges Lecturers, Universities to Resolve Pay Dispute Amicably

Speaking in Kisumu, Atwoli appealed to both parties to embrace dialogue, warning that prolonged industrial tension could disrupt learning.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged university lecturers and institutions of higher learning to soften their hardline positions and seek an amicable solution to the ongoing pay dispute.

Speaking in Kisumu, Atwoli appealed to both parties to embrace dialogue, warning that prolonged industrial tension could disrupt learning and undermine the quality of education in public universities.

“COTU is calling upon both the university managements and the lecturers’ unions to sit down and reach a fair, mutually beneficial agreement,” said Atwoli. “Industrial action should always be the last resort.”

He noted that the economic challenges facing the country require compromise and understanding, emphasizing that universities should uphold workers’ rights while ensuring institutional stability.

Atwoli also offered COTU’s support in mediating the talks if needed, saying the organization remains committed to fostering fair labour practices and protecting the welfare of all workers.

“Let us not let our universities grind to a halt. Dialogue and goodwill can solve this,” he added.

Lecturers have been pushing for salary reviews and implementation of collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), while university councils cite limited funding and delayed capitation from the government as major obstacles to meeting the demands.

