Sports

Arsenal fans pay tribute to Raila Odinga at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo

Arsenal fans from across Kenya visit Raila Odinga’s grave in Siaya to honour the late ODM leader and lifelong Gunner, celebrating his passion for football and the North London club.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — A group of Arsenal Football Club fans from across the country on Sunday made a symbolic pilgrimage to Kang’o ka Jaramogi, the final resting place of the late Raila Amolo Odinga, to pay tribute to one of their own — a devoted Gunner whose passion for the North London side was as enduring as his political legacy.

Gathered at the Odinga family mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, the fans—donning the club’s iconic red and white jerseys—laid wreaths and Arsenal scarves beside Raila’s grave, singing club anthems and reciting chants in his honour.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) confirmed the visit, noting that Raila, who was buried on October 19, was a paid-up member and lifelong supporter of Arsenal FC.

“Arsenal fans from across the country were this morning at Kang’o ka Jaramogi to pay homage to their fellow Gunner, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” the ODM Party said in a statement.

“The late Odinga was a paid-up member of Arsenal FC and was an ardent supporter and fan of the team.”

‘Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner’

Fans described the visit as both emotional and inspiring, saying they wanted to honour a man who had not only shaped Kenya’s political landscape but also represented the spirit of resilience that defines Arsenal supporters.

“Raila loved football, and he loved Arsenal,” said George Ochieng, an Arsenal fan from Kisumu.

“He embodied the club’s motto — Victoria Concordia Crescit (Victory through Harmony). Coming here is our way of saying farewell to a true Gunner.”

Others placed miniature Arsenal flags and matchday programs at the grave, some recalling how Raila often shared his frustrations and joy over Arsenal’s Premier League performances.

“Even during tough political seasons, he’d talk about Arsenal’s form,” another fan recalled. “It showed how deeply human and passionate he was.”

Beyond the symbolism, the visit also reflected Raila’s role in uniting Kenyans through sport.

As Prime Minister and later opposition leader, Raila attended football matches by local clubs and the national team, his last being the Kenya vs Zambia CHAN clash the the Kasarani Stadium on August 17.

President William Ruto joined by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kasarani Stadium to watch the Harambee Stars and Zambia match on August 17, 2025 /PCS

As the fans dispersed, many said they would be watching closely as Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at 5pm hoping for a victory they said would be a fitting tribute to their fallen comrade.

