Alassane Ouattara wins Cote d’Ivoire’s presidential election with 89.77 pct of votes — CEI: China Daily

ABIDJAN — Cote d’Ivoire’s incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, candidate of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, has won the presidential election with 89.77 percent of the votes, according to provisional results released Monday by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (CEI).

The final results will be formally proclaimed shortly by the Constitutional Council following their validation.

Besides, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo of the Movement of Capable Generations, Jean-Louis Billon of the Democratic Congress, independent candidate Ahoua Don Mello, and Henriette Lagou Adjoua of the Group of Political Partners for Peace, gained their respective shares of the vote as 2.42 percent, 3.09 percent, 1.97 percent and 1.15 percent.

According to Ivorian law, the president is elected by direct universal suffrage for a five-year term.

Ouattara, 83, previously held the positions of the governor of the Central Bank of West African States and the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

He served as the prime minister of Cote d’Ivoire from 1990 to 1993. He won the 2010 presidential election before officially taking office in the following year. Ouattara was re-elected in 2015 and again in 2020.