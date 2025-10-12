Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 – Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79.

Keaton, who was born in Los Angeles, shot to fame in the 1970s through her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather films.

She was also known for starring roles in films including Father of the Bride, First Wives Club and Annie Hall, which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978.

Producer and friend of Keaton, Dori Rath, confirmed the actress’s death to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

For Annie Hall, Keaton also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture and the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Throughout her more than five-decade career, Keaton starred in dozens of other films including The Family Stone, Because I Said So, And So It Goes, as well as a number of other Woody Allen films, like Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, Love and Death and Manhattan.

Keaton made her film debut in the 1970 romantic comedy Lovers and Other Strangers.

Her most recent film was the 2024 comedy Summer Camp where she starred alongside Eugene Levy and Kathy Bates.

Keaton also directed several films, the first of which was a 1987 documentary, Heaven, chronicling people’s beliefs about the afterlife.

Her 1995 film Unstrung Heroes – a comedy-drama starring Andie MacDowell, John Turturro and Michael Richards – was selected for Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard, which showcases unique stories by emerging directors.

Most recently, Keaton directed Hanging Up in 2000, a comedy-drama starring herself, Meg Ryan and Lisa Kudrow.

Both in her film roles and in her personal life, Keaton was known for her unique style, which often featured menswear and a wide-brimmed hat.