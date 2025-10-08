Connect with us

8 Hungarians, 2 Germans, Kenyan captain killed in Kwale aicraft crash: Mombasa Air Safari

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Mombasa Air Safari has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Kwale light aircraft dawn crash that killed eight Hungarians, two Germans and a Kenyan captain.

Developing Story…..

