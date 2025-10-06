6 Iranians arrigned over Sh8bn drug trafficking case

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 27 – Six Iranians linked to the Sh8.2 billion methamphetamine haul intercepted in Mombasa over the weekend have been arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts.

Jasem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Imran Baloch, Hassan Baloch, Rahim Baksh, and Imtiyaz Daryayi did not take plea after the prosecution sought 14 days to complete their investigations, citing language barriers that prevented interrogation since the suspects neither speak nor understand English or Kiswahili.

The arrests followed a Kenya Navy operation that intercepted a vessel about 600 kilometers off the coast, suspected of ferrying narcotics into the country.

A search of the vessel uncovered 769 packages of methamphetamine concealed in its compartments.

The suspects were arrested on Friday at Kilindini Port, following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of 769 packages of crystalline substances suspected to be synthetic narcotic drugs, weighing 1,035.986 kilograms.

The operation followed intelligence shared by the Kenya Navy on a suspicious “dark vessel” operating in the Indian Ocean without proper identification.

Prosecution, led by Joseph Kimanthi, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, and Antony Musyoka, Principal Prosecution Counsel sought more time to verify the credentials of the court interpreter.

Prosecution also requested the appointment of an independent interpreter to ensure fair proceedings.

The DPP is expected to apply for the suspects’ continued detention for 30 days to allow investigators to complete inquiries into the alleged offences under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994.

The magistrate ordered the suspects to remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further directions on Tuesday, 28th October.