DRUG TRAFFICKING

6 foreigners nabbed in Sh8.2bn methamphetamine seizure at Mombasa port

Police conducted a detailed inspection of the vessel on Saturday, October 25, and uncovered 769 packages of methamphetamine concealed within its compartments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — In a major anti-narcotics operation, six foreign nationals have been arrested following the seizure of methamphetamine worth Sh8.2 billion at the Port of Mombasa.

The National Police Service (NPS) launched the operation after the Kenya Navy intercepted a vessel suspected of ferrying narcotics into the country some 600 kilometers according to officials familiar with the operation.

Armed with a search and seizure order, officers conducted a detailed inspection of the vessel on Saturday, October 25, and uncovered 769 packages of methamphetamine concealed within its compartments.

Commonly known as meth, it is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant that affects the central nervous system — often leading to severe health consequences including psychosis, heart failure, and irreversible brain damage among long-term users.

The NPS commended the multi-agency team behind the successful bust, praising their professionalism and dedication to the fight against drug trafficking.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved in the operation for their commitment and professionalism,” the statement read.

“NPS remains committed to working collaboratively with other agencies to combat drug trafficking.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since launched a probe to determine the origin and intended destination of the narcotics.

“Authorities are investigating the source and destination of the 769 packages containing a crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine,” the DCI said, confirming the drugs’ estimated street value at approximately Sh8.2 billion.

The seizure ranks among the largest methamphetamine busts in Kenya’s recent history, underscoring the country’s intensified crackdown on international drug trafficking networks using its coastal ports as transit routes.

