5 new arrests made in Louvre jewel heist probe – China Daily

Beccuau specified that the latest arrests “are not connected to the statements” of the first two suspects detained earlier but “to other elements uncovered in the case.”

Published

PARIS — Five new arrests were made on Wednesday evening as part of the investigation into the jewel robbery at the Louvre Museum, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced Thursday on RTL radio.

According to Beccuau, the operation targeted a key suspect believed to have been directly involved in the heist. DNA evidence has linked the man to the crime scene, she said. At this stage, however, searches have not led to the recovery of the stolen jewelry.

“One of the five men arrested was indeed one of the investigators’ main targets. We had him in our sights,” Beccuau stated, adding that there is “DNA evidence linking him, in our view, to the theft that was carried out.”

The four others were detained as associates. “They are not necessarily directly linked to the crime, but they may help advance the investigation,” she noted.

Investigators fear that the stolen gems will be dispersed through illegal channels. Alerts have been sent to auction houses, the diamond market, and professional networks, and the items have also been reported through international channels to curb any attempt to sell them.

Eight pieces of French crown jewels were stolen from the Louvre on October 19 by a group of burglars. More than 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the suspects and recover the missing treasures, local media reported.

The museum reopened three days after the heist, which involved jewelry valued at around 88 million euros ($102 million). 

