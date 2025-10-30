30 year-old Kilgoris man gets life for child defilement

KISII, Kenya Oct 8 – A Kilgoris court sentenced 30-year-old Benard Yegon Kibet to life imprisonment for defiling a six-year-old child.

Senior Resident Magistrate Cyprian Waswa said the ruling reflects the court’s duty to protect children and deliver justice for vulnerable members of society.

“Acts of sexual violence against minors are grave offences that warrant the severest punishment as provided by law,” the Magistrate emphasized.

The prosecution and the victim’s family welcomed the judgment, calling it a victory for child protection.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and law enforcement agencies reaffirmed their dedication to pursuing all cases of sexual and gender-based violence to their conclusion.

They further urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any cases of child abuse or exploitation to the nearest authorities.