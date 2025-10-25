25 US states sue Trump administration for blocking food aid funding – China Daily

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors and attorneys general from 25 US states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday, challenging its conclusion that it lacks the authority to use emergency funds to maintain food assistance for millions of Americans next month.

The officials, including those from California, New York, as well as the District of Columbia, announced that they are suing the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for unlawfully suspending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The federal court lawsuit filed in Massachusetts requests that the judge block the administration’s prior orders directing states to suspend benefits and compel the USDA to utilize all available resources to continue providing SNAP benefits in November.

“Millions of Americans are about to go hungry because the federal government has chosen to withhold food assistance it is legally obligated to provide,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement.

According to US media, SNAP is the nation’s largest anti-hunger program serving nearly 42 million people, which is over 12 percent of the US population. Most SNAP recipients live at or below the federal poverty line.