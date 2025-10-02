Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

2.4mn candidates jostle for top spots in CBE examinations

The PS said capitation to finance the exams had been wired to schools which submitted the necessary learners’ data.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – National examinations targeting over 2.4 million candidates in primary and junior secondary school kicked off across the country on Monday morning.

Over 1.29 million learners in Grade 6 will sit for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) while their 1.13 million counterparts in Grade 9 have registered for the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) that will determine placement to senior schools previously known as high schools.

Basic Education PS Bitok said funds for the exercise have been released and the relevant logistics deployed to distribute and secure examination material with the support of the Ministry of Interior.

“Everything is ready. The learners have been prepared, the exams have been delivered, and all officials are in place. We expect a smooth and professional exercise.”

Speaking at Olympic Primary School in Kibra, Nairobi where he witnessed the opening of the container holding the two examinations, the PS said capitation to finance the exams had been wired to schools which submitted the necessary learners’ data.

“We have sent money to all schools that completed data verification. No learner should be inconvenienced.”

Bitok exuded confidence of leakage-free exercise due to elaborate planning for the exams that mark a critical milestone in the implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE) which replaced the 8-4-4 system.

“Candidates, invigilators and centre managers are ready and the examination materials have been distributed to all centres. We expect credible and transparent administration of KPSEA and KJSEA.”

Despite the expected competition for slots in popular senior schools, the PS said there were enough schools to ensure no candidate will fail to transition to the next grade.

“We have 2.4 million spaces available for transition to Grade 10. Every learner will get a place.”

Kenya National Examination Council CEO Dr David Njengere who was present explained that both KPSEA and KJSEA are part of the Competency-Based Education framework where learners are assessed continuously.

“We have both summative and continuous tests. Learners already have 40 percent of their marks from school-based assessments. What they are doing now accounts for the remaining 60 percent.”

