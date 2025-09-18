Connect with us

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2025/Xinhua [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi says resolve to build strong nation strengthened after V-Day parade

BEIJING, China, Sep 18 — China’s Victory Day commemorations have strengthened the nation’s resolve and confidence in building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, President Xi Jinping has said.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while delivering an address at a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He delivered the speech after hearing a report summarizing activities on commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War, during the Party leadership meeting.

As Japan officially surrendered on Sept 2, 1945, by signing the Instrument of Surrender, China designated Sept 3 as its V-Day.

This year it held a massive military parade on Sept 3 at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing as part of its commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory.

In his speech, Xi emphasized that the commemorations were solemn, grand, inspiring and motivating, further promoting the great spirit of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, further boosting the confidence in advancing the great cause of national rejuvenation, and further demonstrating China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

He pointed out that the leading group for the commemorative activities and the relevant institutions involved in the task force resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee, adhered to high standards and strict requirements, and fulfilled the political task assigned by the CPC Central Committee with a pragmatic and meticulous approach.

Xi stressed the need to harness the positive energy generated by the commemorative activities, and use them as a vivid tool for patriotic education. He called for injecting the confidence, pride, enthusiasm and vitality they inspired into efforts to implement the CPC Central Committee’s decisions and deployments and address various risks and challenges, and into mighty forces to promote reform, drive development and ensure stability.

While emphasizing the importance of maintaining a correct historical perspective on the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression as well as on World War II, he called for drawing wisdom and strength from the great victory in the whole nation’s resistance against Japanese aggression led by the CPC.

It is important to stand firm on the right side of history, and forge a brighter future by learning from history, he said.

Xi urged the effective telling of the story of China’s peaceful development, demonstrating to the world that China is a staunch defender of the postwar international order, and presenting China’s image as a responsible major country committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

It is important to thoroughly summarize the experiences and practices of organizing the commemorative activities, and to continuously enrich and improve the ceremonial system of a great Party and a great nation, he said.

On Wednesday, Xi met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with representatives from various sectors involved in organizing the commemorative activities. He expressed gratitude and greetings to them, highly praised their hard work and outstanding achievements, and encouraged them to strive for new success.

After the meeting, a symposium was held to summarize the commemorative activities.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for the commemorative activities, attended the meeting and the symposium.

