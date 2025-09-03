Xi hails China’s contribution to human civilization in V-Day speech

BEIJING, China, Sep 3 — The Chinese people made a major contribution to the salvation of human civilization and the defense of world peace with immense sacrifice in the resistance war against Japanese aggression, a significant part of the World Anti-Fascist War, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He called on nations across the world to eliminate the root cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.

Common security, Xi said, can only be safeguarded when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and mutually support one another, he said.

Xi asserted that China will adhere to the path of peaceful development.

He noted that humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games.

Right side of history

Xi said the Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of world to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

President Xi Jinping demanded that the People’s Liberation Army provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

He urged the PLA to build itself into world-class forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Xi pointed out that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and humanity’s cause of peace and development will prevail.

He called on Chinese people of all ethnic groups to stay united and work hard under the strong leadership of the CPC to build a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

