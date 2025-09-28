Connect with us

The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China's Guizhou province. [Photo by Liu Yan/For chinadaily.com.cn]

CHINA DAILY

World’s tallest bridge opens to traffic in China’s Guizhou

Built across the Huajiang section of the Beipan River, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge deck sits 625 meters above the water, and the main span measures 1,420 meters. It has the world's longest main span for a bridge in mountainous terrain.

Published

GUIYANG, China, Sep 28 — The world’s tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China’s Guizhou province, a sign of the country’s progress in improving rural infrastructure.

Built across the Huajiang section of the Beipan River, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge deck sits 625 meters above the water, and the main span measures 1,420 meters. It has the world’s longest main span for a bridge in mountainous terrain.

The bridge is a key link in Guizhou’s expressway network. It cuts travel time between the two banks from about two hours to roughly two minutes. The Sunday opening brought the expressway that links the Liuzhi special district and Anlong county into full operation.

Construction began in 2022. Guizhou’s rugged terrain has driven the need for extensive bridge infrastructure to support its road network.

World’s highest bridge in Guizhou tested with 96-truck convoy ahead of September launch

According to the provincial transportation department, Guizhou has built and is constructing over 32,000 bridges. Among the world’s top 100 tallest bridges, Guizhou holds nearly half of the spots.

The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China's Guizhou province. [Photo by Liu Yan/For chinadaily.com.cn]
The world’s tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China’s Guizhou province. [Photo by Liu Yan/For chinadaily.com.cn]
The world’s tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China’s Guizhou province. [Photo/Xinhua]

