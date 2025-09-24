Connect with us

The project is the world's largest-span steel truss suspension bridge built across a mountainous canyon.

World’s tallest bridge nears opening in Guizhou province

Published

GUIYANG, China, Sep 24 — In southwestern China’s Guizhou province, the world’s tallest bridge will open to traffic on Sunday, provincial transport authorities said at a Wednesday press briefing.

It incorporates engineering advances in wind-resistance design and high-altitude construction techniques, according to Zhang Yin, director of the provincial department of transport.

“This bridge will cut travel time between the two banks from about two hours to roughly two minutes, improving local transport and driving economic and social development, especially in rural areas,” Zhang said.

World’s highest bridge in Guizhou tested with 96-truck convoy ahead of September launch

The bridge and a nearby tourism zone, which features bungee jumping, a tower-top cafe, and a geological culture museum, are expected to attract more than one million visits a year.

The influx will boost sales of local farm products and spur growth in homestays, restaurants, and other local businesses, according to Zhang.

