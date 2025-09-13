Connect with us

World title it is! Beatrice Chebet wins first gold for Kenya at Tokyo Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Beatrice Chebet won Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo with victory in the women’s 10,000m on Saturday afternoon.

The double world record holder stole the show in the last 400 metres to cross the finish line first, clocking 30:37.61.

Olympic silver medalist, Italian Nadia Battocletti, clocked 30:38.23 to take silver as Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who had seemed destined for gold until the final 400 metres, had to be content with bronze after clocking 30:39.65.

Another Kenyan, world 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich, timed 30:42.66 to finish fourth.

More to follow…

