Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

What Nairobi Can Learn from China’s Hawker Model

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Beijing’s sidewalks looked much like Tom Mboya Street at dusk. But instead of relying on endless crackdowns, Chinese cities such as Guiyang reimagined urban space — moving traders into pedestrian underpasses and subway tunnels, issuing licences, installing lighting and security, and tapping into natural commuter flows. The result: clear roads above ground and vibrant, legal markets below.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18-China once faced the same dilemma Nairobi grapples with today: crowded pavements, hawkers clashing with city enforcers, and gridlocked traffic.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Beijing’s sidewalks looked much like Tom Mboya Street at dusk. But instead of relying on endless crackdowns, Chinese cities such as Guiyang reimagined urban space — moving traders into pedestrian underpasses and subway tunnels, issuing licences, installing lighting and security, and tapping into natural commuter flows. The result: clear roads above ground and vibrant, legal markets below.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nairobi, by contrast, is still stuck in the cycle China broke decades ago. As dusk falls over the Kenyan capital, the city’s pavements transform into sprawling marketplaces. Shoes spill across worn sacks, roasted maize smokes at street corners, and hawkers wave mobile phone accessories at hurried commuters. Crowds overflow into the roads, pushing pedestrians into the paths of matatus and boda bodas already battling the evening gridlock.

For decades, authorities have tried — and largely failed — to control this sprawl. From the old City Council to today’s Nairobi City County, hawkers have been chased, arrested and dispersed in endless cat-and-mouse chases with askaris. Attempts at relocation have also faltered: Wakulima and Mwariro markets, as well as the more recent Green Park Bus Terminal, were designed to absorb traders but have not succeeded in pulling business away from the CBD.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), more than 1.8 million people work in informal retail trade nationwide. County officials estimate that at least 100,000 hawkers flood Nairobi’s city centre daily. Informal trade accounts for 83 per cent of Kenya’s employment, making hawkers not just a nuisance to city planners but a livelihood lifeline for thousands of families. The same tension plays out in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, where pavements are impassable, traffic jams worsen and daily skirmishes have become routine.

China’s Underground Markets Show Another Way

In Guiyang, Guizhou Province, underpasses now double as buzzing marketplaces, with stalls neatly lined along the walls selling everything from clothes to dumplings and phone chargers. Above ground, pavements remain uncluttered, easing congestion and improving safety.

“We have been given an opportunity to sell our wares in this tunnel and the good thing about it is there’s good traffic as people move from one town to the other,” says Chen Mei, a beadwork seller in Guiyang.

By integrating hawkers into urban planning rather than fighting them, Chinese municipalities created stability for traders — no more harassment or sudden evictions, just modest fees and legal operations. City governments gained new revenue streams, while residents found shopping more convenient as part of their daily commute.

Applying the Model to Nairobi

Kenya already has pedestrian underpasses and footbridges along Thika Road, Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way. With targeted investment, these could be redesigned as structured hawking zones equipped with lighting, sanitation and security.

Instead of relying on endless crackdowns, county governments could work with hawker associations to establish licensed, affordable stalls in high-footfall areas such as bus stops, commuter rail stations and underpasses. This would restore order to streets while safeguarding livelihoods.

For hawkers like Mary Wanjiku, who has sold socks on Tom Mboya Street for more than a decade, such a plan would be welcome:

“We only want a place where customers can find us and where askaris will not scatter our goods,” she says.

Urban economists argue that integrating hawkers into city planning would also boost the economy. Informal trade in Nairobi alone is estimated to generate billions of shillings annually — money that currently circulates with minimal county revenue capture.

A Simple but Powerful Lesson

China’s underground markets offer a simple but powerful lesson: Kenya too can balance order with opportunity, keeping streets above ground clear while livelihoods thrive just below.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Charcoal vendor robbed at gunpoint in Sh200,000 heist

"Once the charcoal had been sourced, the unsuspecting vendor was ambushed by a numberless vehicle. The suspect, together with his accomplices, forced the victim...

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA dismantles Major Illicit Brew Operation in Kibra

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – In the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug...

17 minutes ago

Headlines

Kenya, Uganda move to resolve fishermen’s plight on Lake Victoria

"President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Smart Applications International feted as it deepens its presence in the region

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the...

5 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

DCJ Mwilu Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate Child Labour

The Deputy Chief Justice highlighted the need for judicial courage and creativity in translating legal provisions into real protections for children, stressing that judges...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

New research exposes gaps in child diagnostics as World Marks Patient Safety Day

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 17 — As the world observes World Patient Safety Day under the theme “Safe care for every newborn and every child”,...

12 hours ago

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

"Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to...

14 hours ago