Wetangula urges leaders to shun divisive politics, focus on development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged leaders to reject divisive politics and instead focus on addressing the pressing challenges facing Kenyans.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia County, where he attended two empowerment forums targeting women in Kwanza and Cherangany constituencies, Wetangula expressed disappointment over leaders resorting to insults, hate speech, and political bickering.

“When I come to Trans Nzoia, you have never heard me insult other leaders. Let us not lose respect for one another on the political platform. Each individual should sell their agenda to the people and let them decide,” Wetangula said on Saturday.

The Speaker called on leaders to use public gatherings to discuss issues affecting citizens and provide solutions, while building alliances with like-minded individuals to strengthen their political influence.

In what appeared to be a veiled response to Governor George Natembeya—who has been openly critical of him—Wetangula emphasized the importance of political maturity.

“You have watched me grow over the years. At the level I have reached, I cannot respond to individuals who are yet to make their mark,” he said.

At the same event, President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, defended the ongoing empowerment programmes spearheaded by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

He dismissed critics calling for their suspension.

“Those saying we should end the programme should know it is here to stay. We want resources to trickle down to those at the bottom of the chain,” Farouk said.

Area Senator Allan Chesang also took a swipe at Governor Natembeya, accusing him of misusing public resources to wage political battles outside his jurisdiction instead of focusing on service delivery in Trans Nzoia.

Wetangula further lauded farmers in the region for embracing the government’s fertilizer subsidy programme, saying he had personally witnessed its impact.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would significantly boost maize production across the country.