Water CS Mugaa praises French govt for enhancing water supply in Kisumu

Mugaa revealed that the French government, through its development partners, is injecting approximately Sh10.5 billion into improving water systems and expanding last-mile connectivity across the lakeside city.

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 5Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, Eric Mugaa, has praised the French government for its continued support in enhancing water supply and sanitation infrastructure in Kisumu City.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, Mugaa revealed that the French government, through its development partners, is injecting approximately Sh10.5 billion into improving water systems and expanding last-mile connectivity across the lakeside city.

“The ongoing project, once completed, will be worth several billions of shillings. Phase one is nearing completion,” said the CS.

He added that the second phase, which is ready for groundbreaking, will focus on intensifying last-mile water connectivity not only within Kisumu but also in surrounding satellite towns like Maseno.

The next phase will also include the construction of storage tanks, as well as sewerage and water supply systems.

Mugaa made the remarks while hosting a delegation led by the Africa Director of Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Ms. Sandra Kassab, and the French Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Arnaud Suquet.

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that every household in Kisumu has access to a reliable and safe water supply,” Mugaa emphasized.

He also announced ongoing plans to design and conceptualize the expansion of the Dunga Water Treatment Plant, aiming to boost its capacity significantly.

In addition, the Nyalenda Sewerage Treatment Plant is set for rehabilitation under the same partnership.

“These projects are designed to ensure that Kisumu’s water and sanitation infrastructure can meet demand over the next 20 to 30 years,” he added.

Ambassador Suquet noted that France’s partnership with Kenya has already enabled over 2.5 million households to access clean water across the country.

“As we look ahead, we will be launching new water projects in Kisumu to strengthen this long-standing cooperation,” he said.

He also noted that the partnership includes training programs for water sector personnel to improve service delivery.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who hosted the delegation, underscored the urgent need for increased water connections in peri-urban areas, which are seeing rapid population and infrastructural growth.

“Our vision goes beyond solving today’s issues. We are focused on building a sustainable Kisumu for future generations,” Nyong’o stated.

The governor also credited the successful implementation of the first Kisumu Urban Project (KUP) to the partnership with the French government, expressing optimism for continued collaboration.

Ms. Kassab’s visit marks her first official tour of East Africa, with missions in both Kisumu and Siaya counties to assess the progress of France-funded development initiatives.

