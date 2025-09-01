Wangamati appears at EACC ahead of arraignment over graft claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 — Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Monday appeared at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters in Nairobi for processing ahead of his arraignment in court over corruption allegations.

He was accompanied by his legal team arrived at EACC’s Integrity Centre around 8 am.

Wangamati, who was summoned alongside Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and several associates, faces charges of conflict of interest and embezzlement of public funds.

In a statement issued Friday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted consent for the prosecution of the high-profile suspects.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hereby directs the suspects to present themselves at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre on Monday, 1st September 2025 at 0800 am for processing and arraignment,” Mohamud said on Friday.

Wangamati is accused of overseeing a web of companies allegedly used to siphon public funds during his administration.

Many of the firms are said to be connected to his family members and close allies. They include Skyman Freighters Ltd, Nabwala Construction Ltd, Fastec Suppliers Ltd, Kelco Builders, Mundesi Contractors Ltd, Nabweso Builders Ltd, Valeria Construction Ltd, Calisilanic Building & Co. Contractors Ltd, and Nasikhub Civil Contractors Ltd.

Those summoned alongside Wangamati include his relatives Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, and Edward Barasa Wangamati, as well as associates Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu, Wafula Wakoli Chesititi, Bramwel Mukewe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.

Governor Barchok is accused of engaging in a conflict of interest through dealings with Chemasus Construction Limited, a company linked to his associate, Evans Kipkoech Korir.