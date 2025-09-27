Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi’s CDF manager clinches ODM ticket in race to succeed him as Ugunja MP

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 27 – Former Ugunja NG-CDF Manager, Moses Omondi, has clinched the ODM party ticket for the upcoming Ugunja parliamentary by-election after winning the primaries held on Friday.

Omondi garnered 5,329 votes, defeating his closest rival, Joseph Otieno, who secured 2,789 votes. Fredrick Owino trailed with 1,336 votes.

Omondi will now fly the ODM flag in the November 27 by-election triggered by the appointment of former MP Opiyo Wandayi as Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum.

The nomination exercise, however, was marred by drama after former Sigomere MCA Erick Odawa was seriously injured in a confrontation.

Odawa, who was serving as a chief agent for one of the candidates, allegedly fired three shots into the air at a polling station, sparking panic among voters. Police officers swiftly intervened and rescued him from angry party members.

Several aspirants also questioned the credibility of the exercise, accusing ODM of manipulating the vote in Omondi’s favor.

The Ugunja primaries came just a day after ODM held a similar contest in Kasipul Constituency, where the party declared Boyd Were the winner.

Boyd Were clinches ODM ticket for Kasipul by-election amid chaos » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

However, second-placed candidate Newton Ogada has since filed a petition at the party’s National Appeals Tribunal, seeking to nullify Were’s victory and order a fresh nomination exercise, citing widespread irregularities.

