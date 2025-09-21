Connect with us

County News

Wandayi says plan for universal electricity connectivity by 2030 on track

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 21 — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all households and villages in Kenya are connected to affordable electricity by 2030.

He said the government had allocated Sh2.5 billion to support last-mile connectivity in Nakuru County alone, noting that many areas within the county and across the country were still not connected to the national grid.

Wandayi explained that this was part of a broader electrification program worth Sh42 billion, targeting under-served communities nationwide.

Speaking in Kabatini Ward, Bahati Sub-County, Nakuru, during the launch of the Wendo Electricity Project, the CS said the initiative would benefit about 500 households, including the Wendo Vocational Training Centre, a public tertiary institution.

He emphasized that electricity was no longer a luxury for the wealthy in urban areas but a basic right for all Kenyans.

“The launch is a milestone for this area, which did not have electricity for many years. Residents, especially the youth, can now establish small and medium enterprises because they have power,” he said.

The CS, who was accompanied by Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, Bahati MP Irene Njoki, and other leaders, also flagged off electricity poles that will be distributed across Bahati Sub-County to expand connectivity.

MP Njoki lauded the government’s efforts, noting that Bahati’s electricity connectivity stood at about 60 percent.

However, she urged Wandayi to ensure that the multi-billion-shilling Geothermal Development Company (GDC) project in Menengai Caldera benefits the local community.

“The project is in Bahati and Rongai Sub-Counties, and it is only fair that GDC gives back to the host community by employing residents,” she said, adding that while expert roles should remain open nationally, other job opportunities should be prioritized for locals.

