US rallies support to transform Kenya-led Haiti mission into Gang Suppression Force

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The United States has urged international partners to back a critical United Nations resolution that would transform the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti into a larger and more robust Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Speaking at a high-level event convened by President William Ruto on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned that Haiti faces an escalating security crisis, with gangs tightening their grip on communities and threatening regional stability.

He noted that while Kenya and other partners have contributed significantly, the MSS lacks the mandate and resources required to confront the worsening situation.

“Despite overwhelming support of the UN Security Council, there are still those who might try to prevent its adoption or slow our response in Haiti’s hour of need,” Landau said.

“The time for action is now. And the United States asks all our partners to join us in pressing for this critical resolution before the MSS mission mandate expires on October 2.”

Landau emphasized that the resolution has Haiti’s full backing and revealed that all 32 members of the Organization of American States (OAS) have signed a joint statement urging swift adoption.

“It’s not that often you get all 32 members of an international body to agree on something requested by Haiti,” he remarked.

The resolution, co-sponsored by the US and Panama, seeks a new Chapter VII UN mandate empowering the GSF to conduct proactive anti-gang operations, secure key infrastructure, and restore territorial control to the Haitian state.

The proposed force would comprise more than 5,500 personnel—over five times the size of the current MSS deployment.

Kenya, which has led the MSS since October 2023, has deployed 735 police officers as part of a multinational contingent also drawn from Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Canada.

President Ruto outlined the mission’s gains, including reopening Port-au-Prince airport, securing the presidential palace, and restoring operations at police training centers and schools.

He acknowledged, however, that the MSS has been operating at just 40 percent capacity due to inadequate resources.

“I must be as candid as I can on this matter because I believe that the situation in Haiti can be solved. It is not mission impossible,” Ruto said, urging the international community to act decisively.

“I believe that the international community must do for the people of Haiti what is right.”

Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council President Laurent Saint thanked Kenya, the US, and other contributing nations, but stressed that the state remains under-equipped to defeat the gangs without expanded international backing.

“Today, 12 million men, women, and children depend on the solidarity of the international community. There is no longer time for promises. It is time for urgent, decisive, and collective action,” Saint said.

Alongside its push for the GSF, Washington announced new sanctions against two former Haitian lawmakers accused of corruption. Landau made clear that the US would not shoulder the financial burden alone.

“The United States has long been a partner and a friend to Haiti. However, we cannot continue to bear the lion’s share of the financial burden in addressing the hemisphere’s security threat,” he said.

“That is why we call on all UN member states to support the creation of a GSF and a UN support office, and to provide the resources required to stabilize Haiti.”

As the Security Council prepares to vote in the coming days, the future of Haiti’s security hinges on whether the international community can unite behind the proposed Gang Suppression Force.