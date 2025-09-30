US builds coalition with Kenya, scientists to tackle chemical threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The United States has partnered with Kenyan scientists, law enforcement officers, and the judiciary in a series of specialized trainings aimed at preventing and responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats.

The four-month program, jointly supported by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation and the US Embassy in Nairobi, underscores the shared US–Kenya commitment to strengthening national and regional security.

The training began in June with an intensive course on countering clandestine laboratories, where US experts worked alongside Kenyan police, forensic specialists, and CBRNE teams.

Participants learned to detect hidden sites used for producing or weaponizing hazardous materials, gather evidence safely, and deploy strategies to neutralize threats before they endanger the public.

In September, the focus shifted from investigation to prosecution. A follow-up workshop brought together prosecutors, investigators, and judges to strengthen the link between science and justice.

The sessions explored how evidence from CBRNE investigations can support successful prosecutions and examined cooperation with international partners on cross-border cases.

Public trust

Justice Alexander Muteti stressed the importance of impartiality, coordination, and public trust in terrorism-related prosecutions.

“Cases are only as strong as the investigative foundation supporting them,” he told participants.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns described the program as a model of deep partnership.

“By bringing together scientists, investigators, and prosecutors, we are building a system that is stronger than the sum of its parts. Kenya is not just protecting its own citizens, it’s setting a standard for the region,” she said.

Both workshops incorporated “train-the-trainers” modules, enabling participants to pass on their knowledge to colleagues nationwide and extend the program’s impact well beyond its conclusion.

The US Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to working with Kenya to prevent the spread of weapons of mass destruction, strengthen the justice system, and build resilience against terrorism—advancing security and stability for both nations.