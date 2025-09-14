Until when?: Talai clan decry decades of unresolved land grievances, lack of representation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – The Talai community has renewed calls for government intervention to address long-standing grievances over historical land injustices, recognition, and political representation, lamenting decades of neglect since independence.

Speaking during a community forum, Talai representatives said their plight has remained unresolved despite multiple approvals from government bodies, including the Senate and the Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC).

The community highlighted the continued lack of resettlement and representation in both national and county leadership positions, despite provisions in the 2010 Constitution that guarantee inclusion of marginalized minorities.

He recalled how the British Colonial government used the Laibon Removal ordinance, enacted in 1934, to forcefully remove and exile the Talai clan from their ancestral lands in Kericho and Nandi.

“The law that was passed by the colonialists, the Laibon Removal Ordinance, was to gather all Talai from wherever they were and places them in one location, settling them without consulting with the Nandi or Kipsigis,” one representative said.

“This was because they resisted, they rejected the leadership of the Europeans, and they also refused their lands to be taken by the Europeans. Now, these Europeans said this land here is good for Europeans, they called it “suitable for Europeans“.

He added that successive governments have failed to act on their grievances despite repeated petitions.

The elder noted that though approvals have been granted, nothing has been implemented to date.

He further explained that even under the 2010 Constitution, which provides representation for marginalized groups, no Talai leader has been appointed to the Senate or county government.

“After all those years, from the Europeans, from 1963 until today, we have presented these matters, our grievances, to parliament, to the senate, truth, justice, and reconciliation, and historical land. But even though we were given approval for everything, until now there is nothing,” he decried.

Noah Kipkosgei, Secretary of the Talai community, noted that the injustices were compounded by the imprisonment of Talai elders during the Mau Mau struggle, some of whom were detained on Rusinga Island for over a decade.

“Our elders fought for freedom, yet when they returned in 1963, they found no land waiting for them. Today, the population has grown, but the people still live without recognition, resettlement, or justice. We appeal to the government to finally address the plight of the Talai,” he said.

Charles Wambia, CEO of the National Heroes Council, acknowledged the community’s struggle and emphasized the need for recognition.

“I know one of the and theme for today is recognition and the Talai’s are looking forward to being recognized,” Wambia said.

The community urged the government to expedite measures to resolve historical land injustices, implement constitutional provisions on minority representation, and ensure that future generations of Talai people live with dignity and recognition.