United Opposition Alliance Faces Major Test in Malava By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 18 – The United Opposition Alliance is set to face a major test in its bid to clinch the Malava parliamentary seat during the upcoming by-election on November 27.

This follows the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) naming Kenya National Union of Nurses chairperson Seth Panyako as its candidate in the race.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has called on coalition partners, including the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP), to rally behind Panyako in a show of unity.

However, DCP Interim Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, while campaigning for their candidate Collins Busienga, maintained that his party has the best chance of defeating the candidate who will be jointly fronted by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under the Broad-Based Government framework.

The ruling coalition appears poised to hold nominations after consensus talks failed to yield agreement among key contenders—lawyer Leonard Shimaka, former principal Simon Kangwana, West Kabras MCA David Ndakwa, and Ryan Injendi.

The Malava seat became vacant in February following the death of Malulu Injendi.