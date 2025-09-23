Connect with us

Caption: A wide view of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. /UN Photo/Loey Felipe

World

UNGA Explained: A Simple Guide for 2025

This year Palestinian representatives are participating by video after being denied a US visa — a move the UN says violates the Host Country Agreement.

Published

What Is UNGA?

Every September, world leaders gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) — the world’s biggest diplomatic meeting. Countries debate, make statements, and vote on the biggest global issues, from climate change to peace and security.

When Does It Happen?

  • UNGA opens every year on the second Tuesday in September.
  • This year (2025) it began on September 9 with organisational work and election of the new president.
  • The high-level General Debate — when heads of state deliver speeches — started on September 23 and runs through September 29 (no session on Sunday).

Who Speaks?

  • All 193 UN member states can speak, plus observers like Palestine and the Holy See (Vatican).
  • By tradition, Brazil speaks first and the United States second.
  • This year, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke first, followed by US President Donald Trump.
  • Speaking order is then decided by level of representation, preferences, and geography.

Where Does It Take Place?

  • UNGA meets inside the UN headquarters along the East River in Manhattan, New York.
  • The complex is international territory and includes:
    • The General Assembly Hall (seats 1,800 people)
    • The Conference Building (Security Council, Economic & Social Council)
    • The Dag Hammarskjöld Library
    • Outdoor art and sculptures donated by member states.
  • Almost every session since 1952 has been held here.

What’s On the Agenda This Year?

  • Theme: “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.”
  • Key Issues:
    • Recognition of Palestinian statehood (now backed by 157 countries)
    • Climate change and AI
    • Global food crises
    • Conflicts around the world
  • This year Palestinian representatives are participating by video after being denied a US visa — a move the UN says violates the Host Country Agreement.

How Does Membership Work?

  • The UN started with 51 members in 1945; now it has 193.
  • Each member has one vote in the UNGA.
  • To become a member, a State must:
    1. Apply to the UN Secretary-General.
    2. Secure a Security Council recommendation (no vetoes).
    3. Gain a two-thirds majority in the UNGA.

How to Follow Along

  • All speeches are recorded and livestreamed on the UN website.
  • The daily schedule is posted online, including speaker lists and session times.

