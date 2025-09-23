UNGA Explained: A Simple Guide for 2025

What Is UNGA?
Every September, world leaders gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) — the world’s biggest diplomatic meeting. Countries debate, make statements, and vote on the biggest global issues, from climate change to peace and security.
When Does It Happen?
- UNGA opens every year on the second Tuesday in September.
- This year (2025) it began on September 9 with organisational work and election of the new president.
- The high-level General Debate — when heads of state deliver speeches — started on September 23 and runs through September 29 (no session on Sunday).
Who Speaks?
- All 193 UN member states can speak, plus observers like Palestine and the Holy See (Vatican).
- By tradition, Brazil speaks first and the United States second.
- This year, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke first, followed by US President Donald Trump.
- Speaking order is then decided by level of representation, preferences, and geography.
Where Does It Take Place?
- UNGA meets inside the UN headquarters along the East River in Manhattan, New York.
- The complex is international territory and includes:
- The General Assembly Hall (seats 1,800 people)
- The Conference Building (Security Council, Economic & Social Council)
- The Dag Hammarskjöld Library
- Outdoor art and sculptures donated by member states.
- Almost every session since 1952 has been held here.
What’s On the Agenda This Year?
- Theme: “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.”
- Key Issues:
- Recognition of Palestinian statehood (now backed by 157 countries)
- Climate change and AI
- Global food crises
- Conflicts around the world
- This year Palestinian representatives are participating by video after being denied a US visa — a move the UN says violates the Host Country Agreement.
How Does Membership Work?
- The UN started with 51 members in 1945; now it has 193.
- Each member has one vote in the UNGA.
- To become a member, a State must:
- Apply to the UN Secretary-General.
- Secure a Security Council recommendation (no vetoes).
- Gain a two-thirds majority in the UNGA.
How to Follow Along
- All speeches are recorded and livestreamed on the UN website.
- The daily schedule is posted online, including speaker lists and session times.