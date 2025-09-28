UN reimposes UNSC-backed Iran sanctions over ‘non-performance’ of nuclear deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The United Nations has reimposed a wide range of sanctions on Iran after determining that Tehran had failed to meet its nuclear commitments, the US Department of State announced Saturday evening.

According to Washington, the snapback of sanctions—enforced under six previously adopted UN Security Council resolutions—took effect at 8pm EDT on September 27.

The measures, backed by the US, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, follow Iran’s “significant non-performance” in rolling back its nuclear activities.

The restored resolutions require Iran to halt uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, prohibit the use of ballistic missile technology, and reimpose an arms embargo.

They also revive travel bans and global asset freezes on designated individuals and entities, while authorizing the seizure of illicit weapons and prohibited cargo linked to Tehran.

The State Department described the move as a “decisive act of global leadership,” stressing that the international community had reaffirmed its resolve against what it termed Iran’s “destabilizing activities.”

“The world will not acquiesce to threats and half measures – and Tehran will be held to account,” the statement shared following Saturday’s development read.

While emphasizing the firmness of the sanctions, Washington maintained that a diplomatic solution remains the preferred path.

President Trump, the statement noted, “has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world.”

However, the US made clear that progress hinges on Tehran’s willingness to engage directly and transparently.

“For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation,” the statement said.

It added that absent such engagement, Washington and its partners would continue to enforce the renewed restrictions in a bid to pressure Iran’s leadership into compliance.