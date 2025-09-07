Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has picked Leonard Muriuki Muthende, popularly known as Leo, as its flagbearer in the upcoming Mbeere North Constituency November 27 by-election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki unveiled Muriuki during a meeting with youth and grassroots leaders at Karambari Centre in Embu County on Saturday, hailing the decision as a show of unity after several aspirants stepped down in his favour.

“All the candidates have agreed to endorse one candidate, and as a party, we are happy with this enviable display of leadership,” Prof. Kindiki said.

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency. The seat fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

Among those who withdrew to back Muriuki are former MP Charles Muriuki Njagagua, Justus Kariuki Mate, Murage Njagagua, Konji Waya, Stephen Makindu, and Daniel Bongo. Prof. Kindiki said Njagagua will head the UDA campaign secretariat, working alongside the other aspirants to deliver victory.

Outside UDA, the race is also attracting notable figures. The Democratic Party (DP) has nominated Newton Kariuki, widely known as Karish, who is backed by senior leaders including former CS Justin Muturi and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti.

Meanwhile, Duncan Mbui, who initially sought the seat under the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), has opted to run as an independent candidate, accusing the party of stifling his ambitions.

Muriuki pledged to unite residents and work with the former aspirants to secure a decisive win for the ruling party, saying development will be his top priority if elected.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already gazetted the by-election timelines, with party nominations conducted on September 20 following the close of registration on September 5.

