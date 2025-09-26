UDA is Strong, Committed to Bottom-Up Economic Transformation – DP Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the United Democratic Alliance remains strong and committed to implementing revolutionary social and economic policies to better the lives of all Kenyans.

The DP said the ruling party will not waver in its determination to empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid as it is the bedrock of UDA’s manifesto.

“This party was founded on an ideology. That is the transformation of our economy from the bottom going up. We must not lose that identity.

We have made significant progress and successes in the implementation and realization of our agenda which we deliberately committed ourselves to three years ago,” DP stated.

The Deputy President, who is the party’s deputy leader, spoke on Friday at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi when he presided over presentation of nomination certificates to successful candidates during the recent party primaries.

He said UDA has not lost track of the promises it made to the people, highlighting flagship projects that have been implemented and those underway. Some of those include the overhauling of the healthcare system through rolling out of SHA universal coverage, construction of affordable and social housing, education reforms, the agricultural subsidy scheme and the job creation initiatives, among others.

“When the time comes for us to account for our first term, we have a very strong report to give to the people of Kenya. I am humbled and grateful to be part of this party. This party has a huge future; it is beyond the current leadership. We need to sustain it for 50, 100, 200 years of consistent policy implementation around social, economic transformation,” DP noted.

So far, SHA has recorded huge success with close to 26.5 million Kenyans enrolling for it in under a year. The target is 30 million by this December and all 55 million plus Kenyans before the next elections.

The housing programme is also progressing uninterrupted, many projects close to completion. The DP said President Ruto has been globally recognized by the United Nations for being a champion of dignified and affordable shelter for Kenyans.

“We came up with one of the most ambitious manifestos. Many parties have avoided including what we did in our manifesto. We were very ambitious. We are still very ambitious.

The macroeconomic fundamentals are now stable, registering low inflation, stronger currency, more foreign exchange reserves and declining interest rates as well as more national savings,” said DP.

While asking the candidates to stick to the party’s principles in their campaign trails for the November 27 by-election, Prof. Kindiki said they should not shy away from promoting the government’s agenda.

He also challenged them to be grounded, avoid chest thumping and stepping on the electorate.

“We wish our candidates the best. Don’t be proud, it is not yet over. Voters hate hubris and force. Don’t boast, don’t talk down on people. Sell your ideas as well as UDA’s agenda,” he urged.

The party is fielding candidates for the Malava, Banisa, Baringo and Mbeere North by-elections as well in 17 Wards across the country.

The DP promised them full support but challenged them to work harder and not wait to be spoon-fed by the party.

“As we come to the ground to rally support, you should lead the way because people want to rally behind those who are at the forefront but rest assured of the party’s support,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also praised the party for conducting smooth and fair nominations saying no disputes have been recorded so far.

“This party is a trailblazer. We were the only party that conducted countrywide nominations in the last elections. We have built on that and we are now the first party to go into electronic voting. It has worked wonders and there are no disputes. We must work harder to ensure we conduct all our primaries digitally in the next elections,” he indicated.